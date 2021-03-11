Global Fertigation & Chemigation Market Size And Forecast To 2025

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

Global Fertigation & Chemigation Market

By Crop Type (Plantation Crops, Field Crops, Orchard Crops), By Agri Input (Insecticide, Fertilizer, Herbicide), By Application (Greenhouse Irrigation, Agriculture Irrigation, Landscape Irrigation), By Irrigation System (Drip Irrigation, Sprinkler Irrigation), By Region (North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Rest of World)

Market Overview:

The Global Fertigation & Chemigation Market was valued at USD 33.30 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 56.74 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.10% from 2017 to 2025.

Fertigation and Chemigation market has gained importance due to rising water scarcity, and less labor intensive. They involve various irrigation techniques like sprinkler irrigation and drip irrigation. These techniques are used to improve the crop yield and have better quality crops. The rising population and demand for better quality crops is the main key for the growth of this market. Many companies in the agricultural industry have started investing and taking interest in Fertigation & Chemigation Market.

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Improvement in plant growth and quality of crops.

1.2 High demand and Rising population.

1.3 Excellent efficiency in the usage of nutrients.

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Very high initial investments.

2.2 Critical application doses.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Fertigation & Chemigation Market is segmented on the basis of Crop type, Agri input, Application, Region and Irrigation systems.

1. By Crop Type:

1.1 Plantation Crops

1.2 Field Crops

1.3 Orchard Crops

1.4 Forage & Turf Grasses

2. By Agri Input:

2.1 Insecticide

2.2 Fertilizer

2.3 Herbicide

2.4 Fungicide

2.5 Others

3. By Application:

3.1 Agriculture Irrigation

3.2 Greenhouse Irrigation

3.3 Landscape Irrigation

3.4 Others

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Rest of World

5. By Irrigation System:

5.1 Drip Irrigation

5.2 Sprinkler Irrigation

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Valmont Industries, Inc.

2. Jain Irrigation Systems Limited

3. Rivulis Irrigation

4. Rain Bird Corporation

5. Nelson Irrigation Corporation

6. The Toro Company

7. Lindsay Corporation

8. Netafim

9. T-L Irrigation Co.

10. EPC Industrie Limited

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Global Fertigation & Chemigation Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

