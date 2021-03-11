Starter Culture Market Size And Forecast, Market Report Forecast by Capital Investment, Industry Outlook, Opportunities & Trends

Global Starter Culture Market Size And Forecast To 2025

Global Starter Culture Market

By Application (Alcoholic beverage and non-alcoholic beverage), By Type (Bacteria, Yeast, Molds), By Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Rest of the World).

Market Overview:

The Global Starter Culture Market was valued at USD 0.90 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1.45 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2017 to 2025.



Starter Culture have a major impact on the beverage industry as it is used in the production of Beer, Buttermilk, Wine etc. They have micro-organisms in activated or de-activated mode in dried, frozen or liquid form. They play a key factor in releasing carbon dioxide and breaking down sugars from the body. It is a major ingredient used in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages to get better texture, flavor, color and quality. The Starter culture started in 2012 in Europe due to the increase in consumption of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

Due to better technology in the fermentation process, the demand for the production of starter cultures have majorly increased.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Major rise in consumption of alcoholic beverages.

1.2 Good health benefits provided by the starter culture.

1.3 Better technology.

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Changes and regulations for organisms.

2.2 Control in the growth of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

Market Segmentation:

The Starter Culture Market is segmented on the basis of Application, Type and Region.

1. By Application:

1.1 Alcoholic Beverages

1.1.1 Whiskey

1.1.2 Wine

1.1.3 Beer

1.1.4 Other alcoholic beverages

1.2 Non- Alcoholic Beverages

1.2.1 Dairy-Based

1.2.2 Cereal-Based

1.2.3 Kombucha

1.2.4 Other Non-Alcoholic Beverages

2. By Type:

2.1 Bacteria

2.2 Yeast

2.3 Molds

3. By Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Chr. Hansen A/S

2. Dohler Group

3. Lactina Ltd.

4. Lallemand Inc.

5. Wyeast Laboratories Inc.

6. Angel Yeast Co. Ltd.

7. Csk Food Enrichment B.V

8. Danisco A/S

9. Lb Bulgaricum Plc.

10. Lesaffre Group

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on Starter Culture Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

