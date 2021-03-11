Starter Fertilizers Market Size And Forecast, Market Report Forecast by Capital Investment, Industry Outlook, Opportunities & Trends

Global Starter Fertilizers Market Size And Forecast To 2025

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

Global Starter Fertilizers Market



By Nutrient component (Nitrogen, Micronutrients, Potassium), By Method of Application (Fertigation, In-Furrow, Foliar), By Crop type (Fruits & Vegetables, Forage & Turf Grasses, Cereals), By Region(North America, Europe, Asia pacific, Rest of World), By Form (Liquid, Dry).

Market Overview:

The Global Starter Fertilizers Market was valued at USD 2.44 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 9.50 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.12% from 2017 to 2025.

These are small fertilizers placed near the seed while planting. These boost the budding seeds by supplying major nutrients. They also strengthen the roots of the plants at a very early stage. Key nutrients in a starter fertilizer are potassium, Phosphorous and Nitrogen. Phosphorus gives very quick root growth to all the plants. These fertilizers are very beneficial for corn crops. Starter fertilizers are used in major corn fields So that the nutrients can be easily accessed.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Using advanced technology.

1.2 Change of farming practices.

1.3 Major rise in population, which leads to higher food demand.

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High cost of raw materials and production costs.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Starter Fertilizers Market is segmented on thebasis of Nutrient Component, Method of Application, Crop Type, Form, and Region.

1. By Nutrient Component:

1.1 Nitrogen

1.2 Potassium

1.3 Micronutrients

1.4 Phosphorus

2. By Method of application:

2.1 In-Furrow

2.2 Foliar

2.3 Fertigation

2.4 Other methods

3. By Crop type:

3.1 Fruits & Vegetables

3.2 Cereals

3.3 Forage & Turf Grasses

3.4 Others

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Rest of World.

5. By Form:

5.1 Liquid

5.2 Dry.

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Agrium Inc

2. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company

3. StollerUsa Inc.

4. Conklin Company Partners Inc.

5. Miller Seed Company

6. Yara International ASA

7. CHS Inc

8. Nachurs Alpine Solutions Corp.

9. Helena Chemical Company

10. Grassland Agro Ltd.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

