Global Tobacco in Indonesia Market Analysis, Historic Data and Forecast 2020-2026

Demand for tobacco is expected to be hampered by COVID-19 in 2020, with slower volume and value growth expected. However, this tends to be a fairly resilient category, as smoking is a habit, and most consumers are not able to stop. Although some news reports have stated that smoking could increase the risk of complications from COVID-19, this is unlikely to have had a major impact on sales. Many cigarette smokers are from the lower-income group, who tend not to be health-aware.

Euromonitor International’s Tobacco in Indonesia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be the new legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Cigarettes, Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco, Smokeless Tobacco, E-Vapour Products and Heated Tobacco.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on tobacco

COVID-19 country impact

High value growth due to price rises, with flavours maintaining consumers’ interest

Changes of leadership in cigarettes and cigars and cigarillos

The 2020 drop in demand is likely to be temporary, and new products are set to enter the market

OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

Legislation

Legislative overview

Summary 1 Legislation Summary at a Glance

Minimum legal smoking age

Smoking prevalence

Tar levels

Health warnings

Plain packaging

Advertising and sponsorship

Point-of-sale display bans

Smoking in public places

Flavoured tobacco product ban

Vapour products

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 1 Number of Adult Smokers by Gender 2014-2019

MARKET DATA

