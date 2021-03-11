Agricultural Biologicals Testing Market, Market Report Forecast by Capital Investment, Industry Outlook, Opportunities & Trends

Global Agricultural Biologicals Testing Market Size And Forecast To 2025

Global Agricultural Biologicals Testing Market

By End User (Government Agencies, Biological Product Manufacturers, Other End Users), By Application (Regulatory, Field Support, Analytical), By Product Type (Biofertilizers, Biopesticides, Biostimulants), By Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Rest of World).

Market Overview:

The Global Agricultural Biologicals Testing Market was valued at USD 0.63 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1.65 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.20% from 2017 to 2025.

Agricultural biologicals are made from natural materials which are used to replace chemicals used in agriculture farming. They protect crops from weeds, pests, and help in maintaining good health of the crops. Most farmers are dependent on Agricultural Biologicals as it discourages the use of synthetic fertilizers to grow healthy food. Biological agriculture is an agriculture production process which helps in safer production of crop treatments. This can only be accomplished by the use of non-renewable resources.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Major rise in Organic Agricultural production.

1.2 Large amount of investments by agricultural companies.

1.3 Very high consumption of Agricultural Biologicals.

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High costs of conducting trials.

2.2 Lack of safety rules and regulations.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Agricultural Biologicals Testing Market is segmented on basis of End User, Application, Product Type and Region.

1. By End User:

1.1 Government Agencies

1.2 Biological Product Manufacturers

1.3 Other End Users

2. By Application:

2.1 Regulatory

2.2 Field Support

2.3 Analytical

3. By Product Type:

3.1 Biofertilizers

3.2 Biopesticides

3.3 Biostimulants

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Rest of World.

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Eurofins Scientific SE

2. Staphyt S.A.

3. Biotecnologie BT

4. I2L Research

5. Laus GmbH

6. SGS SA

7. Syntech Research

8. Anadiag Group

9. RJ Hill Laboratories Ltd

10. Apal Agricultural Laboratory

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

