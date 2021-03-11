Global Tobacco in Vietnam Market Analysis, Historic Data and Forecast 2020-2026

There is a high level of smoking prevalence among men in Vietnam, especially among the lower-income groups, and it is not expected that COVID-19 will have any significant detrimental effect on volume sales of cigarettes. Many consumers either are not aware of the additional health risks posed by tobacco in relation to COVID-19, or they are not concerned. However, in the longer term more consumers are likely to look to quit smoking as awareness grows of the additional health complications resulti…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1686703-tobacco-in-vietnam

Euromonitor International’s Tobacco in Vietnam report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be the new legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-biometrics-in-education-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2026-2021-03-01

Product coverage: Cigarettes, Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco, Smokeless Tobacco, E-Vapour Products and Heated Tobacco.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Tobacco market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-spirulina-tablet-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2024-2021-03-06

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resour

TABLE OF CONTENTS

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on tobacco

COVID-19 country impact

Health concerns and the growing presence of illicit trade threatens sales

Vinataba retains its dominance but drops share as it goes through restructuring process

Uncertain future for tobacco in Vietnam

OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

Legislation

Legislative overview

Summary 1 Legislation Summary at a Glance

Minimum legal smoking age

Smoking prevalence

Plain packaging

Point-of-sale display bans

Smoking in public places

Flavoured tobacco product ban

Vapour products

PRODUCTION/IMPORTS/EXPORTS

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 1 Number of Adult Smokers by Gender 2014-2019

MARKET DATA

Table 2 Sales of Tobacco by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales of Tobacco by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 4 Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 5 Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Contact Details

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

9710503084105