Global Spray Drying Equipment Market



By Drying Stage(single stage, multi stage), By Flow Type (Counter-Current Flow Spray Dryers, Mixed Flow Spray Dryers, Co-Current Flow Spray Dryers), By Cycle Type (Closed Cycle Spray Dryer, Open Cycle Spray Dryer), By Spray Dryer Type (Rotary Atomizer, Fluidized, Centrifugal, Closed Loop, Nozzle Atomizer), By Application (Pharmaceutical Industry, Chemical Industry, Food) By Region

Market Overview:

The Global Spray Drying Equipment Market was valued at USD 3.81 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 5.62 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.69% from 2017 to 2025.

Spray drying equipment is basically used to remove the excessive moisture content from the product. A spray drying operation involves a liquid that is left out In forms of droplets and then it comes in contact with hot gas. The hot gas evaporates the moisture from the drops and then comes out in the form of grains. Spray drying is one of the key operations In any kind of chemical industry. Chemical industries are the fastest growing segments due to the increase in demand of various polymers and resins.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Better technology in spray drying equipments.

1.2 High demand for food and beverages.

1.3 Reducing thermal damage caused to the product.

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Very high Operation costs.

2.2 Changes in Organoleptic Properties

Market Segmentation:

The Spray Drying Equipment Market is segmented on the basis of Drying stage, Flow type, Cycle type, Spray dryer type, Application and Region.

1. By Drying Stage:

1.1 Single Stage

1.2 Multi Stage

2. By Flow type:

2.1 Counter-Current Flow Spray Dryers

2.2 Mixed Flow Spray Dryers

2.3 Co-Current Flow Spray Dryers

3. By Cycle type:

3.1 Closed Cycle Spray Dryer

3.2 Open Cycle Spray Dryer

4. By Spray dryer type:

4.1 Rotary Atomizer

4.2 Fluidized

4.3 Centrifugal

4.4 Closed Loop

4.5 Nozzle Atomizer

4.6 Others

5. By :Application

5.1 Pharmaceutical Industry

5.2 Chemical Industry

5.3 Food

5.4 Other Industries

6. By Region:

6.1 North America

6.2 Asia Pacific

6.3 Europe

6.4 Rest of World

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. GEA Group AG

2. Dedert Corporation

3. European Spraydry Technologies Llp

4. Shandong Shungeng Drying Equipment Co. Ltd.

5. New AVM Systech Pvt. Ltd.

6. C.E. Rogers Company

7. Acmefil Engineering Systems Pvt. Ltd.

8. Changzhou Lemar Drying Engineering Co. Ltd.

9. BuchiLabortechnik AG

10. SPX Flow Technology Denmark A/S

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on Spray Drying Equipment Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

