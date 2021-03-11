CT Scanner Market, Market Current Trends, Segmentation, Key Players And Analysis Research Report

Global CT Scanner Market Size And Forecast To 2025

The Global CT Scanner Market was valued at USD 4.18 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 6.44 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2017 to 2025.

Computer Tomography Scan is computer based medical imaging which provides X-Ray scan of patients body. The Technology has been in high demand since past 10 years because of reduced damage to tissues and efficient results. With increased applications and developments in technology of CT, the demand has risen in the market.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Technological Advancements and discoveries

1.2 Growing demand for Early and efficient Diagnosis

1.3 Rising cases of chronic targeted diseases

1.4 Procedural ease offered by tomography

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High Installation costs

2.2 Reimbursement issues in Developing nations

Market Segmentation:

1. Global CT Scanner Market, by Device Architecture:

1.1 C-Arm CT Scanners

1.2 O-Arm CT Scanners

2. Global CT Scanner Market, by Type:

2.1 Stationary CT Scanners

2.1.1 Floor vs Ceiling Mounted Stationary CT Scanners

2.2 Portable CT Scanners

3. Global CT Scanner Market, by Technology:

3.1 High Slice CT

3.2 Mid Slice CT

3.3 Low Slice CT

3.4 Cone Beam CT

4. Global CT Scanner Market, by End User:

4.1 Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

4.2 Research Laboratories, Academic Institutes

4.3 Ambulatory Care Centers

4.4 Veterinary Clinics and Hospitals

4.5 Others

5. Global CT Scanner Market, by Application:

5.1 Human Applications

5.1.1 Diagnostic Applications

5.1.1.1 Cardiology Applications

5.1.1.2 Oncology Applications

5.1.1.3 Neurology Applications

5.1.1.4 Other Diagnostic Applications

5.2 Veterinary Applications

5.3 Research Applications

6. Global CT Scanner Market, by Region:

6.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

6.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

6.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

6.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

6.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. GE Healthcare (A Subsidiary of General Electric Company)

2. Siemens AG

3. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

4. Toshiba Corporation

5. Hitachi Ltd

6. Shimadzu Corporation

7. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

8. Neusoft Corporation

9. Medtronic PLC

10. Shenzhen Anke High-Tech Co., Ltd.

11. Accuray Incorporated

12. Planmed Oy

13. Koning Corporation

14. Carestream Health, Inc.

15. Pointnix Co., Ltd.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the CT Scanner Marketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

