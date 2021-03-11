Fluoroscopy Equipment Market, Market Current Trends, Segmentation, Key Players And Analysis Research Report

Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Market Size And Forecast To 2025

Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/sample-report/280/Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Market Size#sample

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

The global Fluoroscopy Equipment Marketwas valued at USD 6.71 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 14.12billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2017 to 2025.

Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/280/Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Market Size#inquiry

Fluoroscopy is used in many types of examinations and procedures, such as barium X-rays, cardiac catheterization, arthrography (visualization of a joint or joints), lumbar puncture, placement of intravenous (IV) catheters (hollow tubes inserted into veins or arteries), intravenous pyelogram, hysterosalpingogram, and biopsies.

Sample Infographics:

Click for BUY NOW and ask for lucrative Discount @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/buynow.php?id=280

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 More efficient results than Image intensifiers

1.2 GrowingPopularity of FPDS amongst multi-purpose imaging systems

1.3 Growing Demand due to its pain reduction feature

1.4 Rising number of chronic disease cases

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Radiation exposure

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Market, by Application:

1.1 Diagnostic Applications

1.2 Cardiology

1.2.1 Gastroenterology

1.2.2 Urology and Nephrology

1.2.3 Other Diagnostic Applications

1.3 Surgical Applications

1.3.1 Orthopedic and Trauma Surgeries

1.3.2 Neurosurgeries

1.3.3 Cardiovascular Surgeries

1.3.4 Gastrointestinal Surgeries

1.3.5 Other Surgical Applications

2. Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Market, by Product:

2.1 Fixed Fluoroscopy Equipment

2.2 Remote-Controlled Fluoroscopy Systems

2.3 Conventional Fluoroscopy Systems

2.4 C-Arms

2.5 Mobile C-Arms

2.6 Mini C-Arms

3. Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Market, by Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Siemens AG

2. GE Healthcare (A Subsidiary of General Electric Company)

3. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

4. Shimadzu Corporation

5. Ziehm Imaging GmbH

6. Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (Acquired By Canon, Inc.)

7. Hitachi, Ltd.

8. Carestream Health, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Onex Corporation)

9. Hologic, Inc.

10. Lepu Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

11. Agfa-Gevaert Group

12. Adani Systems, Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Fluoroscopy Equipment Marketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

Click to know more about product @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/280/Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Market Size

________________________________________