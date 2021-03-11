Hybrid Operating Room Market, Market to share key aspects of the global industry with the details of influence factors interpreted by a new report

Global Hybrid Operating Room Market Size And Forecast To 2025

The Global Hybrid Operating Room Market was valued at USD 576.35 Million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1,580.36 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.86% from 2017 to 2025.

A hybrid operating room is a surgical theatre that is equipped with advanced medical imaging devices such as fixed C-Arms, CT scanners or MRI scanners. These imaging devices enable minimally-invasive surgery.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growth in the adoption number of minimally Invasive Surgeries

1.2 Technological developments and advent of new and better techniques

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Procedural Risks

2.2 Operational Costs

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Hybrid Operating Room Market, by Application:

1.1 Cardiovascular Applications

1.2 Neurosurgical Applications

1.3 Thoracic Applications

1.4 Orthopedic Applications

1.5 Other Applications

2. Global Hybrid Operating Room Market, by End User:

2.1 Hospitals & Surgical Centers

2.2 Ambulatory Surgical centers

3. Global Hybrid Operating Room Market, by Component:

3.1 Intraoperative Diagnostic Imaging Systems

3.1.1 Angiography Systems

3.1.2 MRI Systems

3.1.3 CT Scanners

3.1.4 Other Intraoperative Diagnostic Imaging Systems

3.2 Operating Room Fixtures

3.2.1 Operating Tables

3.2.2 Operating Room Lights

3.2.3 Surgical Booms

3.2.4 Radiation Shields

3.3 Surgical Instruments

3.4 Audiovisual Display Systems and Tools

3.5 Other Components

4. Global Hybrid Operating Room Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

2. Toshiba Corporation

3. Siemens AG

4. General Electric Company

5. Stryker Corporation

6. Steris PLC.

7. Imris, Deerfield Imaging

8. Getinge AB

9. Trumpf Medical (A Subsidiary of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.)

10. Alvo Medical

11. Mizuho Corporation

12. Eschmann Equipment (A Part of Steris PLC.)

13. NDS Surgical Imaging (A Part of Novanta, Inc.)

14. Skytron LLC

15. Nuvo (A Part of Medical Illumination)

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Hybrid Operating Room Marketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

