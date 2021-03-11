X-Ray Detector Market, Market to share key aspects of the global industry with the details of influence factors interpreted by a new report

Global X-Ray Detector Market Size And Forecast To 2025

The Global X-Ray Detector Market was valued at USD 2.21 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 3.40 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.89% from 2017 to 2025.

X-ray detectors are devices used to measure the flux, spatial distribution, spectrum, and other properties of X-rays.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing Investments in the sector by private and public authorities

1.2 Economic benefits

1.3 Reimbursement Cuts for Analog X-rays Will Boost the Demand for Digital Systems

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High Implementation cost

Market Segmentation:

1. Global X-Ray Detector Market, by Portability:

1.1 Portable detectors

1.2 Fixed detectors

2. Global X-Ray Detector Market, by Panel Size:

2.1 Large-Area Flat-Panel Detectors

2.2 Small-Area Flat-Panel Detectors

3. Global X-Ray Detector Market, by Type:

3.1 Flat-Panel Detectors

3.1.1 Indirect Flat-Panel Detectors

3.1.1.1 Cesium Iodide (CSI) Flat-Panel Detectors

3.1.1.2 Gadolinium Oxysulfide Flat-Panel Detectors

3.1.2 Direct Flat-Panel Detectors

3.2 Computed Radiography (CR) Detectors

3.3 Line-Scan Detectors

3.4 Charge-Coupled Device (CCD) Detectors

4. Global X-Ray Detector Market, by Application:

4.1 Medical Applications

4.1.1 Static Imaging

4.1.1.1 General Radiography

4.1.1.1.1 Chest Imaging Applications

4.1.1.1.2 Orthopedic Applications

4.1.1.1.3 Other Applications

4.1.1.2 Mammography

4.1.2 Dynamic Imaging

4.1.2.1 General Fluoroscopy

4.1.2.2 Surgical Imaging

4.1.2.3 Cardiovascular Imaging

4.2 Dental Applications

4.3 Security Applications

4.4 Industrial Applications

4.5 Veterinary Applications

5. Global X-Ray Detector Market, by Type of System:

5.1 New Digital X-ray Systems

5.2 Retrofit X-ray Systems

6. Global X-Ray Detector Market, by Region:

6.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

6.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

6.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

6.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

6.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

2. Perkinelmer, Inc.

3. Canon, Inc.

4. Thales Group

5. Agfa-Gevaert Group

6. Analogic Corporation

7. Carestream Health (Subsidiary of Onex Corporation)

8. Drtech

9. Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

10. Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

11. Konica Minolta, Inc.

12. Rayence (A Subsidiary Rayence Co. Ltd.)

13. Teledyne Dalsa, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Teledyne Technologies, Inc.)

14. Vieworks Co., Ltd.

15. YXLON International GmbH (A Subsidiary of Comet Group)

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the X-Ray Detector Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

