Companion Diagnostics Market, Market Outlook, Recent Trends and Growth Forecast

Global Companion Diagnostics Market Size And Forecast To 2025

The Global Companion Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 2.03 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 10.30 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 19.78% from 2017 to 2025.

A companion diagnostic is a medical device, often an in vitro device, which provides information that is essential for the safe and effective use of a corresponding drug or biological product.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Improvements in Regulatory Guidelines

1.2 Increase in the number of cancer patients all over the globe

1.3 Growing demands of targeted therapies

1.4 Increasing collaborations to promote companion diagnosis technology

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Reimbursement issues depending on regional economy

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Companion Diagnostics Market, by End User:

1.1 Pharma and Biotech Companies

1.2 Reference Laboratories

1.3 Others

2. Global Companion Diagnostics Market, by Indication:

2.1 Oncology

2.1.1 Breast Cancer

2.1.2 Lung Cancer

2.1.3 Colorectal Cancer

2.1.4 Melanoma

2.1.5 Gastric Cancer

2.1.6 Other Cancers Toiletries

2.2 Neurology

2.3 Infectious diseases

2.4 Other indications

3. Global Companion Diagnostics Market, by Products and Services:

3.1 Assay Kits and Reagents

3.2 Software & Services

4. Global Companion Diagnostics Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

2. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

3. Qiagen N.V.

4. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

5. Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

6. Biomrieux SA

7. Danaher Corporation

8. Illumina, Inc.

9. Myriad Genetics, Inc.

10. Arup Laboratories Inc.

11. Sysmex Corporation

12. Hologic Inc.

13. Novartis AG

14. Almac Group

15. Abnova Corporation

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY:

Research study on the Companion Diagnostics Marketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

