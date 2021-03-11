Medical Tapes and Bandages Market, Market Outlook, Recent Trends and Growth Forecast

Global Medical Tapes and Bandages Market Size And Forecast To 2025

Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/sample-report/293/Global Medical Tapes and Bandages Market#sample

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

The Global Medical Tapes and Bandages Market was valued at USD 5.97 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 7.62 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2017 to 2025.

The growing ratio of healthcare facilities and cases requiring the services, the usage of accessories has also increased. Medical Tapes and bandages come to use in almost every medical practice and hence the market is seeing high numbers currently.

Sample Infographics:

Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/293/Global Medical Tapes and Bandages Market#inquiry

Click for BUY NOW and ask for lucrative Discount @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/buynow.php?id=293

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Rising number of accidents and Surgeries

1.2 Large share of older age group citizens in entire population

1.3 Increased cases of severe injuries

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Awareness regarding Knowledge about First aid care

2.2 Awareness regarding Advanced Wound care

Market Segmentation:

The global Medical Tapes and Bandages Market is segmented on the basis of product, extraction method, application, and region.

1. Global Medical Tapes and Bandages Market, by Application:

1.1 Surgical Wound Treatment

1.2 Traumatic Wound Treatment

1.3 Ulcer Treatment

1.4 Sports Injury Treatment

1.5 Burn Injury Treatment

1.6 Others

2. Global Medical Tapes and Bandages Market, by Product:

2.1 Medical Bandages

2.1.1 Gauze Bandages

2.1.2 Adhesive Bandages

2.1.3 Cohesive and Elastic Bandages

2.1.4 Other Medical Bandages

2.2 Medical Tapes

2.2.1 Fabric Tapes

2.2.2 Paper Tapes

2.2.3 Plastic Tapes

2.2.4 Others

3. Global Medical Tapes and Bandages Market, by End User:

3.1 Hospitals

3.2 Ambulatory care centers

3.3 Clinics

3.4 Homecare settings

4. Global Medical Tapes and Bandages Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. 3M Company

2. Covidien PLC (A Subsidiary of Medtronic)

3. Derma Sciences, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Integra Lifesciences Corporation)

4. Johnson & Johnson

5. Smith & Nephew PLC

6. Medline Industries, Inc.

7. B. Braun Melsungen AG

8. Cardinal Health, Inc.

9. Paul Hartmann AG

10. Beiersdorf AG

11. Nitto Denko Corporation

12. BSN Medical

13. Mlnlycke Health Care

14. Andover Healthcare Inc.

15. Nichiban Co., Ltd.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Medical Tapes and Bandages Marketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

Click to know more about product @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/293/Global Medical Tapes and Bandages Market

________________________________________