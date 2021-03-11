Vascular Access Device Market, Market Current Trends, Segmentation, Key Players And Analysis Research Report

Global Vascular Access Device Market Size And Forecast To 2025

The Global Vascular Access Devices Market was valued at USD 3.15 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 5.59 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2017 to 2025.

Vascular access devices (VADs) are inserted into veins via peripheral or central vessels for diagnostic or therapeutic reasons, such as blood sampling, central venous pressure readings, administration of medication, fluids, total parenteral nutrition (TPN) and blood transfusions.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 With lifestyle changes, disease pattern changes have occurred

1.2 Increasing cases of cancer and chemotherapy

1.3 Increased usage of the technology in pediatrics

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High implementation costs

2.2 Non-negligible product failures

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Vascular Access Devices Market, by Type:

1.1 Central Vascular Access Devices

1.1.1 Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters

1.1.2 Tunneled Catheters

1.1.3 Non-Tunneled Catheters

1.1.4 Implanted Ports

1.2 Peripheral Vascular Access Devices

1.3 Peripheral Short Devices

1.4 Peripheral Midline Devices

1.5 Butterfly/Winged Steel Needles

1.6 Accessories

2. Global Vascular Access Devices Market, by End User:

2.1 Hospitals

2.2 Clinical and ambulatory care centers

2.3 Others

3. Global Vascular Access Devices Market, by Application:

3.1 Drug Administration

3.2 Fluid and Nutrition Administration

3.3 Blood Transfusion

3.4 Diagnostics and Testing

4. Global Vascular Access Devices Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Becton, Dickinson and Company

2. C.R.Bard, Inc.

3. Teleflex Incorporated

4. Smiths Medical, Inc.

5. B Braun Melsungen AG

6. Angiodynamics (Navilyst Medical, Inc)

7. Terumo Corporation

8. Nipro Medical Corporation

9. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

10. Ameco Medical

11. Romsons Scientific & Surgical Pvt. Ltd.

12. Prodimed

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Vascular Access Devices Marketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

