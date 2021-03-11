Global Eyewear Market Analysis, Historic Data and Forecast 2020-2026

For consumers with eyesight problems the wearing of some form of eyewear is a daily necessity; however, despite this, sales are still expected to struggle in 2020. With consumers forced to spend more time at home due to the measures being taken to control COVID-19, appearance has become less of a concern, with functionality being key. As a result, during Q1 2020 many consumers have simply reverted to wearing spectacles already in their possession. In terms of contact lenses demand has dropped wi…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/803767-eyewear-in-japan

Euromonitor International’s Eyewear in Japan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Contact Lenses and Solutions, Spectacles, Sunglasses.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-in-flight-catering-services-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2026-2021-03-01

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Eyewear market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-n-methyl-pyrrolidone-nmp-cas-872-50-4-market-analysis-2016-2020-and-forecast-2021-2026-2021-03-06

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on eyewear

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for eyewear?

MARKET DATA

Table 1 Sales of Eyewear by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Eyewear by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Eyewear by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Eyewear by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Eyewear: % Value 2015-2019

Contact Details

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

9710503084105