Veterinary Software Market, Market Report: Global, Regional and Country Wise Data Break up and Analysis in a Latest Research

Global Veterinary Software Market Size And Forecast To 2025

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

Market Overview:

The global Veterinary Software Market was valued at USD 309.40 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 493.30 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.32% from 2017 to 2025.

Market of veterinary services software is a fast growing sector with increasing demand and cases of pet health issues. In Europe and the USA, medical practitioners in veterinary services have adopted the technology to make the work more efficient and reliable for the buyers and service takers.

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 More awareness regarding software benefits amongst medical and education society

1.2 Growing demand of veterinary services

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Resistance from traditional practitioners

2.2 Alternatives provided by new entrants in the market

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Veterinary Software Market, by Delivery Mode:

1.1 On-Premise Model

1.2 Web-Based/ Cloud-Based Model

2. Global Veterinary Software Market, by Product Type:

2.1 Practice Management Software

2.2 Veterinary Imaging Software

3. Global Veterinary Software Market, by End User:

3.1 Veterinary Hospital & Clinics

3.2 Reference Laboratories

4. Global Veterinary Software Market, by Practice Type:

4.1 Exclusive Small Animal Practice

4.2 Mixed Practice

4.2.1 Opportunities

4.2.2 Challenges

4.3 Exclusive Large Animal Practice

4.3.1 Predominately Large Animal Practice

4.3.2 Predominately Small Animal Practice

5. Global Veterinary Software Market, by Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Henry Schein, Inc.

2. Idexx Laboratories, Inc.

3. Patterson Companies, Inc.

4. Britton’s Wise Computer, Inc.

5. Firmcloud Corporation

6. Animal Intelligence Software, Inc.

7. Timeless Veterinary Systems, Inc.

8. Ezyvet Limited

9. OR Technology (OEHM UND Rehbein GMBH)

10. Medanext, Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Veterinary Software Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

