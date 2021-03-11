Patient Flow Management Solutions Market, Market Report: Global, Regional and Country Wise Data Break up and Analysis in a Latest Research

Global Patient Flow Management Solutions Market Size And Forecast To 2025

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

Market Overview:



The global Patient Flow Management Solutions Market was valued at USD 366.49 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 2531.56 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 21.32% from 2017 to 2025.



The rising demand of Healthcare services increases the work and management pressure on the service providers. Mismanagement risks are not affordable in the competition in the healthcare sectors. This factor has driven the market of patient flow management software to a large extent and can be seen in the growing market trends of the market.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing focus on patient centric healthcare

1.2 Cost benefits in hardware and software

1.3 Growing incentives from govt. to support usage of HCIT

1.4 High Roi, An Impetus To Install Patient Flow Management Solutions

1.5 Shortage of nursing staff forcing usage of digital solutions

1.6 Need to lessen cost in healthcare

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Lack of IT professionals

2.2 Data breach risks

2.3 Lack of infrastructure

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Patient Flow Management Solutions Market, by Region:

1.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

1.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

1.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

1.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

1.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Teletracking Technologies Inc.

2. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

3. Cerner Corporation

4. Mckesson Corporation

5. Central Logic, Inc.

6. Medworxx Solutions, Inc.

7. Stanley Healthcare (Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.)

8. Sonitor Technologies

9. Awarepoint Corporation

10. Care Logistics Llc

11. Intelligent Insites, Inc.

12. Epic Systems Corporation

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Patient Flow Management Solutions Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and foretasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

