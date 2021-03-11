Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market, Market Report: Global, Regional and Country Wise Data Break up and Analysis in a Latest Research

Global Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Size And Forecast To 2025

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

Market Overview:

The global Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market was valued at USD 1.46 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1.92 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2017 to 2025.

A surgical drain is a tube used to remove pus, blood or other fluids from a wound.[1] They are commonly placed by surgeons or interventional radiologists.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing number of surgeries and operations

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Risks associated with Surgical Drains

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market, by Product:

1.1 Surgical Drainage Systems

1.1.1 Open Drainage Systems

1.1.2 Closed Drainage Systems

1.2 Accessories

2. Global Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market, by Application:

2.1 General Surgery

2.2 Cardiac & Thoracic Surgery

2.3 Orthopedic Surgery

2.4 Obstetric/Gynecological Surgery

2.5 Other Surgeries

3. Global Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market, by End User:

3.1 Hospitals

3.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers & Clinics

4. Global Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market, by Type:

4.1 Passive Drains

4.2 Active Drains

5. Global Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market, by Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. B. Braun

2. Cardinal Health

3. C. R. Bard

4. ConvaTec

5. Ethicon

6. Stryker

7. Romsons

8. Redax

9. Medtronic

10. Medline

11. Cook Medical

12. Poly Medicure

13. Zimmer Biomet

14. Global Medikit

15. Degania Silicone

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

