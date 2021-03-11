Endoscope Reprocessing Market, Market Report: Global, Regional and Country Wise Data Break up and Analysis in a Latest Research

Global Endoscope Reprocessing Market Size And Forecast To 2025

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

Market Overview:

The Global Endoscope Reprocessing Market was valued at USD 1.11 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 2.20 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2017 to 2025.

With increasing risks of infections and allergies in hospitals and clinics, the healthcare and medical sector have been put under regulations to improve the hygiene and rules regarding patient safety have been made very stringent. Under the same scenario, Reprocessed Endoscopic devices are seeing higher sale ratio and the values are in increasing fashion regarding their market values.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 High chances of infections due to improper sterilization of endoscopes

1.2 Increasing funds and grants by govt.

1.3 Growing number of hospital investments in endoscopy instrumentation

1.4 Cases of endoscopy needing treatments

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High Cost of endoscopic procedures

2.2 Risks associated with safety of reprocessed devices

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Endoscope Reprocessing Market, by End User:

1.1 Hospitals

1.2 Ambulatory Centers

1.3 Others

2. Global Endoscope Reprocessing Market, by Product:

2.1 High-Level Disinfectants & Test Strips

2.2 Detergents & Wipes

2.3 Automated Endoscope Reprocessors

2.3.1 Single-Basin Automated Endoscope Reprocessors

2.3.2 Double-Basin Automated Endoscope Reprocessors

2.4 Endoscope Drying, Storage, & Transport Systems

2.5 Endoscope Tracking Systems

2.5.1 Advantages of Endoscope Tracking Systems

3. Global Endoscope Reprocessing Market, by Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Advanced Sterilization Products (A Johnson & Johnson Company)

2. Cantel Medical

3. Laboratories Anios (A Subsidiary of Ecolab Inc.)

4. Olympus

5. Wassenburg Medical (A Member of Hoya)

6. Custom Ultrasonics

7. Steris

8. Steelco

9. Getinge

10. Endo-Technik W. Griesat

11. BES Decon (A Division of BES Rehab Ltd)

12. ARC Healthcare Solutions

13. Metrex Research

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Endoscope Reprocessing Marketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

