Neuromorphic Chip Market Report– Future Demand, Regional Development and Manufacturers Analysis

The Global Neuromorphic Chip Market was valued at 7 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 83 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 84.0% during the forecast period.

Need a Free Sample Report? Visit: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3304452

Neuromorphic computing is a branch of artificial intelligence (AI) that simulates the functionality of the human neuron. This report mainly studies Neuromorphic Chip market. A neuromorphic chip is an analog data processor inspired by the biological brain.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Neuromorphic Chip businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Neuromorphic Chip in US. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Neuromorphic Chip market size in 2020 and the next few years in US.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Neuromorphic Chip Market in US:

Intel Corporation

IBM Corporation

Eta Compute

nepes

GrAI Matter Labs

GyrFalcon

aiCTX

Go For Interesting Discount Here: https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=3304452

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Neuromorphic Chip Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: US Neuromorphic Chip Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 US Neuromorphic Chip Overall Market Size

2.1 US Neuromorphic Chip Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 US Neuromorphic Chip Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Neuromorphic Chip Players in US (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top US Neuromorphic Chip Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 US Neuromorphic Chip Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Neuromorphic Chip Companies in US, by Revenue in 2019

3.5 US Manufacturers Neuromorphic Chip Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Neuromorphic Chip Players in US

3.6.1 List of US Tier 1 Neuromorphic Chip Companies

3.6.2 List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 Neuromorphic Chip Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – US Neuromorphic Chip Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Image Recognition

4.1.3 Signal Recognition

4.1.4 Data Mining

4.2 By Type – US Neuromorphic Chip Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – US Neuromorphic Chip Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – US Neuromorphic Chip Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – US Neuromorphic Chip Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – US Neuromorphic Chip Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Consumer Electronics

5.1.3 Wearable Medical Devices

5.1.4 Industrial Internet of Things

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – US Neuromorphic Chip Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – US Neuromorphic Chip Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – US Neuromorphic Chip Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – US Neuromorphic Chip Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Neuromorphic Chip in US

Table 2. Top Players in US, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. US Neuromorphic Chip Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. US Neuromorphic Chip Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. US Neuromorphic Chip Sales by Companies, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 6. US Neuromorphic Chip Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Neuromorphic Chip Price (2015-2020) (US$/Unit)

Table 8. US Manufacturers Neuromorphic Chip Product Type

Table 9. List of US Tier 1 Neuromorphic Chip Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 Neuromorphic Chip Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Neuromorphic Chip Revenue in US (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Neuromorphic Chip Revenue in US (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Neuromorphic Chip Sales in US (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Neuromorphic Chip Sales in US (K Units), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Neuromorphic Chip Revenue in US, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Neuromorphic Chip Revenue in US, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Neuromorphic Chip Sales in US, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Neuromorphic Chip Sales in US, (K Units), 2021-2026

Table 19. Intel Corporation Corporate Summary

Table 20. Intel Corporation Neuromorphic Chip Product Offerings

…and More

#Customization Service of the Report :

ReportsnReports provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

Do you have any query or specific requirement? Ask to our industry expert at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=3304452