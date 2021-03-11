Global Referral Management Market Size And Forecast To 2025

Market Overview:

The global Referral Management Market was valued at USD 1447.50 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 8584.03 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 21.87% from 2017 to 2025.

A referral management system is a unique and powerful tool for health providers to keep track of their patient referrals throughout the care continuum. Its main goal is to improve and streamline communication among primary care physicians, specialists, and any other health providers involved in a patient’s care.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing efforts from Govt. to improvise Healthcare sector

1.2 Referral management ensures information safety in terms of privacy

1.3 Growing Geriatric population

1.4 Shortage of staff to perform the manual tasks

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Risks of Data Breach

2.2 Software lacks ability to maintain outpatient attendance

2.3 Lack of IT technicians

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Referral Management Market, by Component:

1.1 Software

1.2 Standalone Software

1.3 Integrated Software

1.4 Services

1.5 Consulting Services

1.6 Implementation Services

1.7 Post-Sale & Maintenance Services

2. Global Referral Management Market, by Type:

2.1 Self-Referral

2.2 Professional-Referral

2.3 Third Party-Referral

3. Global Referral Management Market, by End User:

3.1 Providers

3.2 Payers

3.3 Patients

3.4 Others

4. Global Referral Management Market, by Delivery Mode:

4.1 Web-Based Delivery Mode

4.2 Cloud-Based Delivery Mode

4.3 On-Premise Delivery Mode

5. Global Referral Management Market, by Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

2. Cerner Corporation

3. Ehealth Technologies, Inc.

4. Kyruus, Inc.

5. Mckesson Corporation

6. Referralmd

7. The Advisory Board Company

8. Clarity Health Service, Inc.

9. Harris Corporation

10. Eceptionist, Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Referral Management Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

