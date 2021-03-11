Global Orthopedic Software Market Size And Forecast To 2025

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

Market Overview:

The global Orthopedic Software Market was valued at USD 254.09 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 390.81 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2017 to 2025.

The advantages provided by orthopedics software have forced the practitioners to improvise the traditional maintenance of the clinical data and also the treatment procedures. The most efficient part of the technical improvisation brought in by the software is billing and maintenance of health record of patients.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing applications Orthopedic medical practices

1.2 Growing demand Surgeries and medical assistance in orthopedics due to increased injuries and Health issues

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Resistance from Traditional Practitioners

2.2 High cost of Treatment

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Orthopedic Software Market, by Application:

1.1 Orthopedic Surgery

1.2 Joint Replacement

1.3 Fracture Management

1.4 Pediatric Assessment

2. Global Orthopedic Software Market, by Product:

2.1 Digital Templating/Pre-Operative Planning Software

2.2 Orthopedic Electronic Health Record (EHR)

2.3 Orthopedic Practice Management

2.4 Orthopedic Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS)

2.5 Orthopedic Revenue Cycle Management

3. Global Orthopedic Software Market, by Mode of Delivery:

3.1 Web Based

3.2 Cloud Based

3.3 On Premises

4. Global Orthopedic Software Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Materialise NV

2. Brainlab AG

3. Merge Healthcare Inc.

4. Medstrat, Inc.

5. Curemd

6. Mckesson Corporation

7. Healthfusion Inc.

8. Greenway Health

9. Quality Systems, Inc. (Nextgen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC.)

10. GE Healthcare

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Orthopedic Software Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

