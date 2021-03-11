Global Oncology Information System Market Size And Forecast To 2025

Market Overview:

The global Oncology Information System Market was valued at USD 2.02 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 4.07 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.11% from 2017 to 2025.

The market is expected to witness a moderate growth during the forecast period, because of the benefits offered by oncology information systems over conventional methods of record keeping and treatment planning. Furthermore, rise in prevalence of cancer and increase in technological advancements, such as incorporation of patient portals, are expected to boost the market growth.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing Technological advancements in OIS itself

1.2 Growing patient number suffering from Cancer

1.3 Growing efficiency and result quality by usage of OIS

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Lack of IT professionals

2.2 High Cost of OIS Systems

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Oncology Information System Market, by Application:

1.1 Medical Oncology

1.2 Radiation Oncology

1.3 Surgical Oncology

2. Global Oncology Information System Market, by Products and Services:

2.1 Software

2.1.1 Patient Information Systems

2.1.2 Treatment Planning Systems

2.2 Professional Services

2.2.1 Consulting/Optimization Services

2.2.2 Implementation Services

2.2.3 Post-Sale and Maintenance Services

3. Global Oncology Information System Market, by End User:

3.1 Hospitals & Physicians Offices

3.2 Government Institutions

3.3 Research Centers

4. Global Oncology Information System Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Accuray Incorporated

2. Altos Solutions, Inc.

3. Cerner Corporation

4. Elekta AB

5. Epic Systems Corporation

6. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

7. Mckesson Corporation

8. Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

