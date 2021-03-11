Global Healthcare/Medical Simulation Market Size And Forecast To 2025

Market Overview:

The Global Healthcare/Medical Simulation Market was valued at USD 1.40 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 6.11 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.8% from 2017 to 2025.

Simulations can be held in the classroom, in situ, or in spaces built specifically for simulation practice. It can involve simulated human patients – artificial, human or a combination of the two, educational documents with detailed simulated animations, casualty assessment in homeland security and military situations, emergency response, and support virtual health functions with holographic simulation. In the past, its main purpose was to train medical professionals to reduce error during surgery, prescription, crisis interventions, and general practice.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Technological advancements

1.2 Rising Demands for minimally invasive treatments

1.3 Cost Cutting in Healthcare

1.4 Patient friendly techniques and user-friendliness

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High initial costs

2.2 Limitations in funding

Market Segmentation:

The Healthcare/Medical Simulation Marketis segmented on the basis of:

1. The Healthcare/Medical Simulation Market, by End User:

1.1 Academic Institutes

1.2 Hospitals

1.3 Military Organizations

1.4 Others

2. The Healthcare/Medical Simulation Market, by Products and Services:

2.1 Healthcare Simulation Anatomical Models

2.1.1 Patient Simulators

2.1.2 Task Trainers

2.1.3 Interventional/surgical simulators

2.1.3.1 Laparoscopic Surgical Simulators

2.1.3.2 Gynaecology Simulators

2.1.3.3 Cardiovascular Simulators

2.1.3.4 Arthroscopic Surgical Simulators

2.1.3.5 Others

2.1.4 Endovascular Simulators

2.1.5 Ultrasound Simulator

2.1.6 Dental Simulators

2.1.7 Eye Simulator

2.2 Web based Simulation

2.3 Healthcare Simulation Software

2.3.1 Performance Recording Software

2.3.2 Virtual Tutors

2.4 Simulation Training Services

2.4.1 Vendor-Based Training

2.4.2 Educational Societies

2.4.3 Custom Consulting Service

3. The Healthcare/Medical Simulation Market, by Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Canadian Aviation Electronics, Ltd.

2. Laerdal Medical as

3. 3D Systems, Inc.

4. Gaumard Scientific Company, Inc.

5. Limbs & Things, Ltd.

6. Kyoto Kagaku Co., Ltd

7. Mentice AB

8. Simulab Corporation

9. Simulaids, Inc.

10. Surgical Science Sweden AB

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on The Healthcare/Medical Simulation Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

