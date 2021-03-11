Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size And Forecast To 2025

Market Overview:

The Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market was valued at USD 1.27 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 2.56 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2017 to 2025.

Healthcare supply chain management is the regulation of the flow of medical goods and services from manufacturer to patient. The supply chain generally refers to the resources needed to deliver goods or services to a consumer. In healthcare, managing the supply chain is typically a very complex and fragmented process, because of which the soft wares and services for this process are in high demand.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 UDI initiative by FDA

1.2 Cloud based Solutions to enhance Healthcare supply chain management

1.3 Increase in pressure on hospitals to improve efficiency

1.4 Compliance of Gs1 System standards

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Distributed End User Market

2.2 High cost of implementation

Market Segmentation:

The Healthcare Supply chain Management Marketis segmented on the basis ofproduct, extraction method, application, and region.

1. The Healthcare Supply chain Management Market, by End User:

1.1 Manufacturers

1.2 Distributors

1.3 Providers

2. The Healthcare Supply chain Management Market, by Delivery:

2.1 Web Based

2.2 On-Premise

2.3 Cloud Based

3. The Healthcare Supply chain Management Market, by Component:

3.1 Software

3.1.1 Purchasing

3.1.1.1 Supplying Management

3.1.1.2 Procurement Software

3.1.1.3 Capital Purchasing

3.1.1.4 Strategic Sourcing Software

3.1.1.5 Transportation Management Software

3.1.2 Inventory Management Software

3.1.2.1 Order Management Software

3.1.2.2 Warehouse management Software

3.1.2.3 Consignment management Software

3.1.2.4 Implant Management software

3.1.2.5 Human Tissue Management Software

3.2 Hardware

3.2.1 Barcodes and scanners for the same

3.2.2 Systems

3.2.3 RFID Tags and Readers

3.2.4 Others

4. The Healthcare Supply chain Management Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Oracle Corporation

2. Mckesson Corporation

3. SAP SE

4. Cerner Corporation

5. Tecsys, Inc.

6. Infor Inc.

7. Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX)

8. Jump Technologies, Inc.

9. Logitag Systems Ltd.

10. Ormed Healthcare Management Information Systems

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on The Healthcare Supply chain Management Marketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

