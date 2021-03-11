Global Clinical Trial Management System Market Size And Forecast To 2025

Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/sample-report/242/Global Clinical Trial Management System #sample

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

Market Overview:

The Global Clinical Trial Management Market was valued at USD 547.01 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1,387.17 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2017 to 2025.

Clinical Trial Management, a subset of eClinical. A clinical trial management system (CTMS) is a software system used by biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries to manage clinical trials in clinical research. The system maintains and manages planning, performing and reporting functions, along with participant contact information, tracking deadlines and milestones.

Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/242/Global Clinical Trial Management System #inquiry

Sample Infographics:

Click for BUY NOW and ask for lucrative Discount @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/buynow.php?id=242

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Rising R&D investment in pharmaceutical and biotech sector

1.2 Growing number of clinical trials

1.3 Increasing discoveries in pharma industry

1.4 Increasing focus on Model organism safety

1.5 Increasing customer satisfaction with usage of the technology

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Lack of IT professionals

2.2 Budget Limitations

Market Segmentation:

1. The Clinical Trial Management Market, by Type:

1.1 Enterprise

1.2 On site

2. The Clinical Trial Management Market, by Delivery Mode:

2.1 Web-Based (Hosted) CTMS

2.2 Licensed Enterprise (On Premise) CTMS

2.3 Cloud-Based (SaaS) CTMS

3. The Clinical Trial Management Market, by Component:

3.1 Software

3.2 Services

4. The Clinical Trial Management Market, by End User:

4.1 Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

4.2 Contract Research Organizations

4.3 Medical Device Companies

4.4 Others

5. The Clinical Trial Management Market, by Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Oracle Corporation

2. Medidata Solutions, Inc.

3. Parexel International Corporation

4. Bioclinica, Inc.

5. Bio-Optronics, Inc.

6. Merge Healthcare Incorporated (An IBM Company)

7. Datatrak International, Inc.

8. Veeva Systems, Inc.

9. DSG Inc. (Document Solutions Group)

10. Eclinforce, Inc.

11. ERT

12. Forte Research Systems, Inc.

13. Mednet Solutions, Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on The Clinical Trial Management Marketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

Click to know more about product @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/242/Global Clinical Trial Management System

________________________________________