Global Digital Therapeutics Market Size And Forecast To 2025

Market Overview:

The Global Digital Therapeutics Market was valued at USD 107.12 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 913.14 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 26.9% from 2017 to 2025.

Digital therapeutics, a subset of digital health, is a health discipline and treatment option that utilizes a digital and often online health technology to treat a medical or psychological condition. The treatment relies on behavioral and lifestyle changes usually spurred by a collection of digital impetuses. Because of the digital nature of the methodology, data can be collected and analyzed as both a progress report and a preventative measure.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing chances of preventable Chronic Diseases

1.2 Technological developments

1.3 Need to curtail Healthcare cost

1.4 Increasing focus on preventive Healthcare

1.5 Patient friendly techniques and user-friendliness

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Patient data privacy

2.2 Insufficiency of results from traditional healthcare methods

Market Segmentation:

The Global Digital Therapeutics Market is segmented on the basis ofproduct, extraction method, application, and region.

1. Global Digital Therapeutics Market, by Sales Channel:

1.1 B2C

1.1.1 Caregivers

1.1.2 Patients

1.2 B2B

1.2.1 Providers

1.2.2 Payers

1.2.3 Pharmaceutical Companies

1.2.4 Employers

1.2.5 Others

2. Global Digital Therapeutics Market, by Application:

2.1 Preventive Applications

2.1.1 Prediabetes

2.1.2 Obesity

2.2 Treatment/Care-Related Applications

2.2.1 Diabetes

2.2.2 Central Nervous System (CNS)Disorders

2.2.3 Chronic Respiratory Diseases (CRD)

2.2.4 Musculoskeletal Disorders

2.2.5 Cardiovascular Diseases

2.2.6 Smoking Cessation

2.2.7 Medication Adherence

2.2.8 Others

3. Global Digital Therapeutics Market, by Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Proteus Digital Health, Inc.

2. Omada Health, Inc.

3. Welldoc, Inc.

4. Livongo Health

5. Noom Inc.

6. Ginger.Io, Inc.

7. Propeller Health

8. 2morrow Inc.

9. Canary Health Inc.

10. Mango Health Inc

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

