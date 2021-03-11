Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market Size And Forecast To 2025

Market Overview:

The Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market was valued at USD 261.4 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 817.09 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2017 to 2025.

The Surveillance Solutions includes databases and Soft wares which can collect, organize and predict the infection spread amongst citizens. The Devices are designed to make healthcare for easier for infection prone geographies for the healthcare provider and has been accepted by most of them.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increment in the number of HAIS cases

1.2 Government initiatives to prevent infections

1.3 Need to curtail Healthcare cost

1.4 Growing number of Surgeries

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High cost of implementation

2.2 Unacceptance from traditional medical practitioners

2.3 Lack of IT professionals

Market Segmentation:

The Infection Surveillance Solutions Marketis segmented on the basis of product, extraction method, application, and region.

1. Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market, by End User:

1.1 Hospitals

1.1.1 Large sized

1.1.2 Medium sized

1.1.3 Small sized

1.2 Long term care facilities

1.2.1 Nursing Homes

1.2.2 Skilled Nursing Facilities

1.2.3 Assisted Living Facilities

1.3 Others

2. Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market, by Product:

2.1 Software

2.1.1 On Premise Software

2.1.2 Web Based Software

2.2 Services

2.2.1 Product Support & Maintenance Services

2.2.2 Training & Consulting Services

2.2.3 Implementation Services

3. Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market, by Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Becton, Dikinson and Company

2. Premier Inc.

3. Wolters Kluwer N.V.

4. Baxter International Inc.

5. Gojo Industries, Inc.

6. RL Solutions

7. Truven Health Analytics (An IBM Company)

8. DEB Group Ltd.

9. Hygreen, Inc.

10. Atlas Medical Software

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on The Infection Surveillance Solutions Marketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

