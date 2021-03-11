Global Wireless Health Market Size And Forecast To 2025

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

Market Overview:

The Global Wireless Health Market was valued at USD 47.60 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 302.25 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 22.8% from 2017 to 2025.

Wireless Health is the integration of wireless technology into traditional medicine, such as diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of illness, as well as other tools that can help individuals improve their personal health and wellbeing. Wireless health differs from mHealth in that wireless health solutions will not always be mobile and mobile health solutions will not always be wirelessly enabled. Mobile broadband connectivity is useful in reaching new patients in remote areas while improving productivity and convenience through data transmission.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Progress in Wireless Communication technologies

1.2 Increasing Internet usage

1.3 Rise of Wearable devices

1.4 More usage of mHealthcare solutions in chronic disease cases

1.5 Patient friendly techniques and user-friendliness

1.6 Availability of 3G/4G networks

1.7 Favourable HCIT Environment to give space to wireless healthcare stream

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Poor Network connections in developing and under developed nations

2.2 Traditional healthcare providers resistance

2.3 Distributed end user aspect

2.4 High initial costs

2.5 Lack of trained IT Professionals

Market Segmentation:

The Wireless Health Market is segmented on the basis of:

1. Global Wireless Health Market, by Component:

1.1 Services

1.2 Software

1.3 Hardware

2. Global Wireless Health Market, by End User:

2.1 Provider

2.2 Payers

2.3 Individual/Patients

3. Global Wireless Health Market, by Application:

3.1 Patient Specific applications

3.1.1 Physiological Monitoring

3.1.2 Patient Communication and support

3.2 Provider/Payer specific applications

4. Global Wireless Health Market, by Technology:

4.1 WPAN

4.1.1 Bluetooth

4.1.2 RFID

4.1.3 ANT++

4.1.4 Zigbee

4.1.5 Z-wave

4.1.6 UWB

4.2 Wlan/WiFi

4.3 Wimax

4.4 WWan

4.4.1 3G

4.4.2 GPRS

4.4.3 CDMA

4.4.4 GPS

5. Global Wireless Health Market, by Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Cerner Corporation

2. AT&T, Inc.

3. Philips Healthcare (A Subsidiary of Royal Philips Electronics)

4. Omron Corporation

5. Verizon Communications, Inc.

6. Qualcomm, Inc.

7. Aerohive Networks, Inc.

8. Vocera Communication, Inc.

9. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on The Wireless Health Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

