Global Patient Portal Market Size And Forecast To 2025

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

Market Overview:

The Global Patient Portal Market was valued at USD 1.40 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 6.11 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.8% from 2017 to 2025.

Patient Portals are healthcare-related online applications that allow patients to interact and communicate with their healthcare providers, such as physicians and hospitals. Some patient portal applications exist as stand-alone web sites and sell their services to healthcare providers. Other portal applications are integrated into the existing web site of a healthcare provider. Still others are modules added onto an existing electronic medical record (EMR) system.

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Regulation for implementation of Patient Portals amongst competitors

1.2 Increasing Internet usage

1.3 More usage of Patient portals amongst older age groups

1.4 Patient friendly techniques and user-friendliness

1.5 Growing usage of HER solutions

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Data breach risks

2.2 Higher investments in the initial infrastructural development

2.3 High initial costs

Market Segmentation:

The Patient Portal Marketis segmented on the basis of:

1. Global Patient Portal Market, by Type:

1.1 Integrated

1.2 Standalone

2. Global Patient Portal Market, by End User:

2.1 Provider

2.2 Payers

2.3 Pharmacies

2.4 Others

3. Global Patient Portal Market, by Delivery Model:

3.1 Web Based

3.2 Cloud Based

4. Global Patient Portal Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

2. Mckesson Corporation

3. Athenahealth

4. Cerner Corporation

5. Eclinicalworks

6. Curemd

7. Nextgen Healthcare Information Systems,LLC (Subsidiary of Quality Systems, Inc.)

8. Greenway Health,LLC

9. Medfusion, Inc.

10. Epic Corporation, Inc

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on The Patient Portal Marketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

