Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Size And Forecast To 2025

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc.

Market Overview:

The global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market was valued at USD 31.17 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 289.54 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 28.1% from 2017 to 2025.

Healthcare Mobility Solutions and m-heath are interconnected Branches of analytical solutions in Healthcare and due to Mass adoption of mHealth devices, demand is anticipated to spur in coming years. Increasing focus on adoption of connected health devices and wearable medical devices that include mobile communication devices and sensors is expected to drive the growth.

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Pressure to reduce Healthcare cost

1.2 Growing demand of personalized medicine

1.3 Growing investments in technological advancements

1.4 Popularity gained by mobile health

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Data Breach Risks

2.2 Lack of skilled professionals

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market, by End User:

1.1 Payers

1.2 Providers

1.2.1 Hospitals

1.2.2 Laboratories

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Patients

2. Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market, by Product and Services:

2.1 Mobile Devices

2.2 Mobile Computers

2.3 RFID Scanners

2.4 Barcode Scanners

2.5 Others

3. Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market, by Application:

3.1 Enterprise Solutions

3.1.1 Patient Care Management

3.1.1.1 Positive Patient ID (PPID)/ Patient Tracking

3.1.1.2 Medication Administration

3.1.1.3 Specimen Collection and Tracking

3.1.1.4 Patient Monitoring

3.1.1.5 Dietary and Nutrition

3.1.1.6 Infectious Disease Monitoring/Field Data Collection

3.1.1.7 Case Management

3.1.1.8 Others

3.1.2 Operations Management

3.1.2.1 Patient Admissions/Discharge

3.1.2.2 Claims Processing

3.1.2.3 Revenue Management/Billing

3.1.2.4 Asset and Facilities Management

3.1.2.5 Materials Management

3.1.2.6 Others

3.1.3 Workforce Management

3.1.3.1 Scheduling

3.1.3.2 Time & Attendance Management

3.1.3.3 Others

3.2 M-health Applications (Patient-Centric Applications)

3.2.1 Exercise

3.2.2 Chronic Care Management

3.2.3 Weight Loss

3.2.4 Womens Health

3.2.5 Sleep Monitoring

3.2.6 Medication Management

3.2.7 Others

4. Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Oracle Corporation

2. At&T, Inc.

3. Cisco Systems, Inc.

4. Philips Healthcare

5. SAP SE

6. Zebra Technologies Corporation

7. Cerner Corporation

8. Mckesson Corporation

9. Omron Corporation

10. Airstrip Technologies, Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

