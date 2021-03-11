Global Laboratory Information Management System/LIMS Market Size And Forecast To 2025

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc.

Market Overview:



The Global Laboratory Information management Market was valued at USD 629.32 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1,137.08 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2017 to 2025.

Laboratory Information management is a software-based laboratory and information management system with features that support a modern laboratory’s operations. Key features include data tracking support, flexible architecture, and data exchange interfaces, which fully support its use in regulated environments. The features and uses of a LIMS have evolved from simple sample tracking to an enterprise resource planning tool that manages multiple aspects of laboratory informatics.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increased usage to meet the Regulatory Requirements

1.2 Rising Demands of the technology in biobanks and biorepositories

1.3 Technological advancements in the software development

1.4 Increasing investments in R&D Sector

1.5 Generation of Bid Data

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Lack of integration standards

2.2 High installation costs and maintenance costs

Market Segmentation:

The Laboratory Information management Marketis segmented on the basis of:

1. Global Laboratory Information management Market, by Component:

1.1 Services

1.2 Software

2. Global Laboratory Information management Market, by Product type:

2.1 Broad Based LIMS

2.2 Industry Specific LIMS

3. Global Laboratory Information management Market, by Industry:

3.1 Life science Industry

3.1.1 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

3.1.2 Contract Service Organizations (Cros&Cmos)

3.1.3 Biobanks & Biorepositories

3.1.4 Molecular Diagnostics (MDX) & Clinical Research Laboratories

3.1.5 Academic Research Institutes

3.2 Food & Beverage and Agriculture Industries

3.3 Petrochemical Refineries and the Oil & Gas Industry

3.4 Chemical Industry

3.5 Environmental Testing

3.6 Others

4. Global Laboratory Information management Market, by Deployment Model:

4.1 On Premise LIMS

4.2 Cloud based LIMS

4.3 Remotely hosted LIMS

5. Global Laboratory Information management Market, by Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Labware, Inc.

2. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

3. Abbott Informatics (A Subsidiary of Abbott Laboratories)

4. Labvantage Solutions, Inc.

5. Core Informatics, LLC

6. Lablynx, Inc.

7. Autoscribe Informatics, Inc. (A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Autoscribe Limited)

8. Computing Solutions, Inc. (CSI)

9. Genologics, Inc., an Illumina Company

10. Labworks LLC

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

