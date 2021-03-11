Neurofeedback Market 2020 Industry Trends, Cost Analysis and Manufacturers Future Development Research

A market research report helps in gathering and analysing useful insights such as global market size, forecast and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of a particular industry. It also helps in determining the market status, future prospects, growth opportunity, main challenges about the market for any industry. A market research report also provides complete analysis of the industry, current market trend, overview of the established market players, competitor analysis, for effective decision-making capabilities of the debutant and established entrepreneurs. It helps in streamlining the plan of action, before any new product launch and formulating respective marketing strategies.

The Global Neurofeedback Market was valued at 44 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 56 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

Need a Free Sample Report? Visit: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3303943

Neurofeedback is a non-invasive method of direct brain function training. It is also a type of biofeedback and is therefore, also called EEG Biofeedback. It uses the electrodes (which act like tiny microphones) placed on the client’s scalp to record and amplify the EEG, or brainwaves and control auditory, visual, and/or tactile feedback which allows learning to take place.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Neurofeedback businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Neurofeedback in US. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Neurofeedback market size in 2020 and the next few years in US.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Neurofeedback Market in US:

BrainMaster Technologies

BEE Medic

Brainquiry

Mitsar

Thought Technology

Mind Media

Go For Interesting Discount Here: https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=3303943

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Neurofeedback Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: US Neurofeedback Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 US Neurofeedback Overall Market Size

2.1 US Neurofeedback Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 US Neurofeedback Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Neurofeedback Players in US (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top US Neurofeedback Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 US Neurofeedback Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Neurofeedback Companies in US, by Revenue in 2019

3.5 US Manufacturers Neurofeedback Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Neurofeedback Players in US

3.6.1 List of US Tier 1 Neurofeedback Companies

3.6.2 List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 Neurofeedback Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – US Neurofeedback Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Slow Cortical Potential Neurofeedback (SCP-NF)

4.1.3 Low-energy Neurofeedback System (LENS)

4.1.4 Hemoencephalographic (HEG) Neurofeedback

4.1.5 Other

4.2 By Type – US Neurofeedback Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – US Neurofeedback Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – US Neurofeedback Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – US Neurofeedback Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – US Neurofeedback Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 ADHD Treatment

5.1.3 Other Clinic Use

5.1.4 Non-medical

5.2 By Application – US Neurofeedback Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – US Neurofeedback Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – US Neurofeedback Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – US Neurofeedback Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

List of Tables:

Table 1. Key Players of Neurofeedback in US

Table 2. Top Players in US, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. US Neurofeedback Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. US Neurofeedback Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. US Neurofeedback Sales by Companies, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 6. US Neurofeedback Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Neurofeedback Price (2015-2020) (US$/Unit)

Table 8. US Manufacturers Neurofeedback Product Type

Table 9. List of US Tier 1 Neurofeedback Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 Neurofeedback Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Neurofeedback Revenue in US (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Neurofeedback Revenue in US (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Neurofeedback Sales in US (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Neurofeedback Sales in US (K Units), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Neurofeedback Revenue in US, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Neurofeedback Revenue in US, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Neurofeedback Sales in US, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Neurofeedback Sales in US, (K Units), 2021-2026

Table 19. BrainMaster Technologies Corporate Summary

Table 20. BrainMaster Technologies Neurofeedback Product Offerings

Table 21. BrainMaster Technologies Neurofeedback Revenue (US$, Mn), (2015-2020)

Table 22. BEE Medic Corporate Summary

Table 23. BEE Medic Neurofeedback Product Offerings

Table 24. BEE Medic Neurofeedback Revenue (US$, Mn), (2015-2020)

Table 25. Brainquiry Corporate Summary

…and More

#Customization Service of the Report :

ReportsnReports provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

Do you have any query or specific requirement? Ask to our industry expert at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=3303943