Global Laboratory Informatics Market Size And Forecast To 2025

Market Analysis:

Laboratory Informatics Market was valued at USD 2.17 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 3.70 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2016 to 2025.

Laboratory informatics is the specialized application of information technology aimed at optimizing and extending laboratory operations. It encompasses data acquisition, instrument interfacing, laboratory networking, data processing, specialized data management systems, a laboratory information management system, scientific data management, and knowledge management. It has become more prevalent with the rise of other “informatics” disciplines such as bioinformatics, cheminformatics and health informatics. Several graduate programs are focused on some form of laboratory informatics, often with a clinical emphasis.

Sample Infographics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Drive to Increase automated Lab systems

1.2 To meet Regulatory Demands

1.3 Growing investments in Biobanks and Biorepositories

1.4 Accumulation and generation of Big Data

1.5 Increased Awareness regarding IT facilities

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Lack of IT professionals

2.2 Lack of Integration Standards

Market Segmentation:

Laboratory Informatics Marketis segmented on the basis of:

1. By Type of solution:

1.1Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS)

1.2 Electronic Lab Notebooks (ELN)

1.3 Chromatography Data Systems (CDS)

1.4 Electronic Data Capture (EDC) & Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS)

1.5 Laboratory Execution Systems (LES)

1.6 Enterprise Content Management (ECM)

1.7 Scientific Data Management Systems (SDMS)

2. by Deployment Model:

2.1 On-Premise Model

2.2 Cloud-Based Model

2.3 Remotely Hosted

3. By Component:

3.1 Services

3.2 Software

4. By Industry:

4.1 Life Science Industry

4.1.1 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

4.1.2 Biobanks & Biorepositories

4.1.3 Molecular Diagnostics & Clinical Research Laboratories

4.1.4 Contract Service Organizations(CROS & CMOS)

4.1.5 Academic Research Institutes

4.2 Chemical Industry

4.3 Food & Beverage and Agriculture Industries

4.4 Petrochemical Refineries and Oil & Gas Industry

4.5 Environmental Testing Laboratories

4.6 Other Industries

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Cerner Corporation

2. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

3. Labvantage Solutions, Inc.

4. Labware

5. Abbott Informatics (A Subsidiary of Abbott Laboratories)

6. Waters Corporation

7. Agilent Technologies

8. IDBS

9. Lablynx, Inc.

10. Perkinelmer Inc.

11. Autoscribe Informatics (A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Autoscribe Limited)

12. Arxspan

13. DassaultSystmes

14. Labworks

15. Ruro, Inc.

16. Kinematik

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

