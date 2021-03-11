Global Healthcare IT Consulting Market Size And Forecast To 2025

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

Market Analysis:

Healthcare IT Consulting Market was valued at USD 15.46 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 77.99 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 19.7% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Definition:

Healthcare IT consulting is referred to the analytical service provider software systems. For maintenance of data and keeping a record safely, mainly used by Health Organizations to keep a track of patients, their medical data, personal therapy data and other information related to treatment.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing digitalization

1.2 Changes in HCIT Landscape

1.3 Government Support

1.4 Growing HCIT

1.5 Growing Venture Capitalists

1.6 Rising data security needs

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Lack of IT professionals

2.2 Security risks of data stored in systems

Market Segmentation:

Healthcare IT consulting Marketis segmented on the basis of:

1. Type :

1.1 HCIT Strategy and Project/Program Management

1.2 Healthcare application

1.3 HCIT Change Management

1.4 Healthcare systems Risk Assessment

1.5 Healthcare Enterprise Reporting and Data Analytics

1.6 Product Go-live Support

1.7 Healthcare Business Process Management

1.8 Regulatory Compliance

1.9 Other Consulting Services

2. End User:

2.1 Healthcare Providers

2.1.1 Hospitals, Physician groups and Integrated Delivery

2.1.2 Ambulatory Care Centres

2.1.3 Diagnostic and Imaging Centres

2.1.4 Healthcare Agencies, Nursing homes and Living Facilities

2.1.5 others

2.2 Healthcare Payers

2.3 Others

3. Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

2. IBM Corporation

3. General Electric (GE) Company Waters Corporation

4. Siemens Healthineers (A Division of Siemens AG)

5. Cerner Corporation Perkinelmer Inc.

6. Mckesson Corporation

7. NTT Data Corporation

8. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

9. Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

10. Epic Systems Corporation

11. Cognizant

12. Infor, Inc.

13. Oracle

14. Accenture

15. Infosys

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

