Global Revenue Cycle Management Market Size And Forecast To 2025

Market Overview:

Revenue cycle management Marketwas valued at USD 45.21 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 122.38 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2016 to 2025.

Revenue cycle management (RCM) is the financial process, utilizing medical billing software, which healthcare facilities use to track patient care episodes from registration and appointment scheduling to the final payment of a balance.

RCM unifies the business and clinical sides of healthcare by coupling administrative data, such as a patient’s name, insurance provider and other personal information, with the treatment a patient receives and their healthcare data.

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Regulation which encourage use of RCM

1.2 Government initiatives of RCM solutions

1.3 Process improvements in organizations

1.4 Increased Number of patients

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High cost of instalment

2.2 Lack of IT Technicians

2.3 Infrastructural Glitches

Market Segmentation:

Advanced Visualization Marketis segmented on the basis of:

1. ByComponent:

1.1 Service

1.2 Software

2. by Product Type:

2.1 Integrated

2.2 Standalone

3. By End User:

3.1 Physicians

3.2 Hospitals

3.3 Laboratories

3.4 Other

4. By Deployment:

4.1 Web Based

4.2 On-Premise

4.3 Cloud Based

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Athenahealth, Inc.

2. Cerner Corporation

3. Eclinicalworks, LLC

4. Mckesson Corporation

5. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

6. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

7. Conifer Health Solutions, LLC.

8. Epic Systems Corporation

9. Gebbs Healthcare Solutions

10. GE Healthcare

11. Experian PLC

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Revenue Cycle Management Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

