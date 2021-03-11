Global Clinical Decision Support Market Size And Forecast To 2025

Market Overview:

The Global Clinical Decision Support Market was valued at USD 854.11 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 8,439.25 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2017 to 2025.

Clinical decision support (CDS) provides clinicians, staff, patients or other individuals with knowledge and person-specific information, intelligently filtered or presented at appropriate times, to enhance health and health care. CDS encompasses a variety of tools to enhance decision-making in the clinical workflow. These tools include computerized alerts and reminders to care providers and patients; clinical guidelines; condition-specific order sets; focused patient data reports and summaries; documentation templates; diagnostic support, and contextually relevant reference information, among other tools.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Government Support initiated

1.2 Increasing prevalence of Chronic Diseases

1.3 Increased Medication Errors

1.4 More usage of analytics and computer clouding in Healthcare

1.5 Patient friendly techniques and user-friendliness

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Patient data privacy

2.2 High installation costs

Market Segmentation:

The Clinical Decision Support Marketis segmented on the basis of:

1. Global Clinical Decision Support Market, by Component:

1.1 Services

1.2 Software

1.3 Hardware

2. Global Clinical Decision Support Market, by Application:

2.1 Conventional Clinical Decision Support Systems

2.2 Advanced Clinical Decision Support Systems Diabetes

3. Global Clinical Decision Support Market, by Product:

3.1 Integrated Clinical Decision Support Systems

3.2 Standalone Clinical Decision Support Systems

4. Global Clinical Decision Support Market, by Delivery Mode:

4.1 Web-Based Clinical Decision Support Systems

4.2 Cloud-Based Clinical Decision Support Systems

4.3 On-Premise Clinical Decision Support Systems

5. Global Clinical Decision Support Market, by Type:

5.1 Therapeutic Clinical Decision Support Systems

5.2 Diagnostic Clinical Decision Support System

6. Global Clinical Decision Support Market, by Model:

6.1 Knowledge-Based Clinical Decision Support Systems

6.2 Non-Knowledge-Based Clinical Decision Support Systems

7. Global Clinical Decision Support Market, by User Interactivity:

7.1 Active Clinical Decision Support Systems

7.2 Passive Clinical Decision Support Systems

8. Global Clinical Decision Support Market, by Region:

8.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

8.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

8.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

8.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

8.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Cerner Corporation

2. Mckesson Corporation

3. EPIC Systems Corporation

4. Meditech

5. Philips Healthcare

6. Wolters Kluwer Health

7. Zynx Health

8. Elsevier B.V. (A Division of the Relx Group)

9. IBM Corporation

10. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

