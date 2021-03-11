Polyethylene Wax Market 2021| Growth Factors, Regional and Competitive Landscape Forecast to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Polyethylene wax, also known as polyethylene homopolymer wax, is a synthetic wax manufactured by three major processes such as polymerization, thermal degradation, and synthesis. It is used as a dispersant, slip agent, resin modifier, and mold release agent due to its molecular structure, which enables it to outperform natural waxes. Polyethylene waxes offer a lot of benefits like using it as a processing agent and enhancing surface properties. Due to its releasability, which increases productivity, enables the molding of complex shapes, and prevents pollution, polyethylene wax can be used as a mold release agent for plastics. Polyethylene wax is a fully saturated homopolymer of ethylene having linearity and a high degree of crystallization.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The polyethylene wax market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to improvements in the quality of polyethylene wax coupled with the rise in growing end-use applications of polyethylene wax. The elevating product demand from printing inks boosted the growth of the polyethylene wax market. However, volatility in raw material prices, restrict the growth of the polyethylene wax market. On the other hand, increased use of polyethylene wax in plastic processing and hot-melt adhesives in road marking application is likely to showcase growth opportunities for the polyethylene wax market during the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Polyethylene Wax Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of polyethylene wax market with detailed market segmentation by process, type, application, and geography. The global polyethylene wax market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading polyethylene wax market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global polyethylene wax market is segmented on the basis of process, type and application. Based on process, the market is segmented as polymerization, modification and thermal cracking. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as high-density polyethylene (HDPE) wax, low-density polyethylene (LDPE) wax, oxidised polyetylene wax and others. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as plastic processing, hot-melt adhesive, ink & coating industry and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global polyethylene wax market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The polyethylene wax market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting polyethylene wax market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the polyethylene wax market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the polyethylene wax market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from polyethylene wax market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for polyethylene wax in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the polyethylene wax market.

The report also includes the profiles of key polyethylene wax companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

BASF

Clariant

Euroceras

Honeywell International

Innospec Inc.

Mitsui Chemicals

SCG Group

The Lubrizol Corporation

Trecora Resources

Westlake Chemical Corporation

