Latest US Bench-top Sterilizer Market 2020: Future Development, COVID-19 Impact, Manufacturers, Industry Demands and Key Players

The Global Bench-top Sterilizer Market was valued at 155.8 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 165.6 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 1.5% during the forecast period.

Bench-top sterilizers are autoclaves that use moist heat at extremely high temperatures or hot air to sterilize equipment. Bench-top sterilizers provide a fast, safe, dependable, and convenient means of sterilizing media, instruments, glassware, clothing, and waste. Modern designs feature high chamber capacity, digital display screens, programmable time and temperature, compatibility, and portability.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Bench-top Sterilizer Market in US:

Tuttnauer

MELAG

Midmark

Systec GmbH

STERIS

COMINOX

Sirona

W&H

Memmert

NAMROL

Moonmed Group

Elektro-mag

SHINVA

Biobase

Tex Year

Runyes Medical

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Bench-top Sterilizer Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 US Bench-top Sterilizer Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: US Bench-top Sterilizer Overall Market Size

2.1 US Bench-top Sterilizer Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 US Bench-top Sterilizer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 US Bench-top Sterilizer Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Bench-top Sterilizer Players in US (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top US Bench-top Sterilizer Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 US Bench-top Sterilizer Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 US Bench-top Sterilizer Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 US Bench-top Sterilizer Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bench-top Sterilizer Companies in US, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 US Manufacturers Bench-top Sterilizer Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bench-top Sterilizer Players in US

3.8.1 List of US Tier 1 Bench-top Sterilizer Companies

3.8.2 List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bench-top Sterilizer Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – US Bench-top Sterilizer Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Steam

4.1.3 Plasma

4.1.4 Hot Air

4.1.5 Others

4.2 By Type – US Bench-top Sterilizer Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – US Bench-top Sterilizer Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – US Bench-top Sterilizer Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – US Bench-top Sterilizer Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – US Bench-top Sterilizer Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – US Bench-top Sterilizer Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – US Bench-top Sterilizer Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – US Bench-top Sterilizer Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – US Bench-top Sterilizer Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – US Bench-top Sterilizer Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Medical

5.1.3 Laboratory

5.1.4 Dental

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – US Bench-top Sterilizer Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – US Bench-top Sterilizer Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – US Bench-top Sterilizer Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – US Bench-top Sterilizer Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – US Bench-top Sterilizer Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – US Bench-top Sterilizer Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – US Bench-top Sterilizer Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – US Bench-top Sterilizer Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – US Bench-top Sterilizer Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

List of Tables:

Table 1. Key Players of Bench-top Sterilizer in US

Table 2. Top Players in US, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. US Bench-top Sterilizer Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. US Bench-top Sterilizer Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. US Bench-top Sterilizer Sales by Companies, (Units), 2015-2020

Table 6. US Bench-top Sterilizer Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Bench-top Sterilizer Price (2015-2020) (USD/Unit)

Table 8. US Manufacturers Bench-top Sterilizer Product Type

Table 9. List of US Tier 1 Bench-top Sterilizer Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bench-top Sterilizer Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Bench-top Sterilizer Revenue in US (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Bench-top Sterilizer Revenue in US (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Bench-top Sterilizer Sales in US (Units), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Bench-top Sterilizer Sales in US (Units), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Bench-top Sterilizer Revenue in US, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Bench-top Sterilizer Revenue in US, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Bench-top Sterilizer Sales in US, (Units), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Bench-top Sterilizer Sales in US, (Units), 2021-2026

Table 19. Tuttnauer Corporate Summary

Table 20. Tuttnauer Bench-top Sterilizer Product Offerings

…and More

