Global Telehealth Market Size And Forecast To 2025

Market Overview:

Global Telehealth Market was valued at USD 2.68 Billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 22.71 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 26.8% from 2016 to 2025.

Telehealth involves the distribution of health-related services and information via electronic information and telecommunication technologies. It allows long distance patient/clinician contact and care, advice, reminders, education, intervention, monitoring and remote admissions. It also is a provider of distance-learning; meetings, supervision, and presentations between practitioners. It is an integral part of online information and health data management and healthcare system integration. Telehealth could include two clinicians discussing a case over video conference. Forms of Telehealth are a robotic surgery occurring through remote access; physical therapy done via digital monitoring instruments, live feed and application combinations; tests being forwarded between facilities for interpretation by a higher specialist; home monitoring through continuous sending of patient health data; client to practitioner online conference; or even videophone interpretation during a consult.

Sample Infographics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increase in aged citizen population

1.2 Increase in cases of chronic diseases

1.3 Shortage of efficient healthcare professionals

1.4 Emerging improvements in technology

1.5 Benefits of technology itself

1.6 Cost cutting in treatment expenses

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Less reimbursements in US

2.2 Data privacy concerns

Market Segmentation:

Telehealth Marketis segmented on the basis of:

1. By Delivery:

1.1 Web based

1.2 Cloud Based

1.3 On premise

2. By End User:

2.1 Providers

2.2 Patients

2.3 Payers

2.4 Other End Users

3. By Component:

3.1 Services

3.1.1 Remote monitoring

3.1.2 Real time interactors

3.1.3 Store and forward consulting

3.2 Software

3.2.1 Integrated

3.2.2 Standalone

3.3 Hardware

3.3.1 Monitors

3.3.2 Medical Peripheral Devices

3.3.2.1 Blood Pressure Monitors

3.3.2.2 Blood Glucose Meters

3.3.2.3 Weight Scales

3.3.2.4 Pulse Oximeters

3.3.2.5 Peak Flow Meters

3.3.2.6 ECG Monitors

3.3.2.7 Others

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Philips Healthcare

2. Medtronic PLC

3. Honeywell Life Care Solutions (A Honeywell International, Inc. Company)

4. Tunstall Healthcare

5. Care Innovations (A Subsidiary of Intel Corporation)

6. Cerner Corporation

7. Cisco Systems, Inc.

8. Medvivo Group Ltd.

9. Globalmedia Group, LLC

10. Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd.

11. AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc.

12. American Well

13. Intouch Health

14. Vidyo, Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

