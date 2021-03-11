Global Bronze Market Size And Forecast To 2025

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments.

Global Bronze Market

By End use industry (Marine, Automotive, Industrial), By Type (Aluminum Bronze, Silicon Bronze, Phosphor Bronze ), By Region (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Rest of World).

Market Overview:

The Global Bronze Market was valued at USD 8.51 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 10.63 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.50% from 2017 to 2025.

Bronze is an alloy that consists of copper, with about 12%tin and other metal products. The other additions except copper have useful properties like machinability, stiffness and ductility. There are many different bronze alloys, but modern bronze is 88%copper and 12%tin. Bronze as a raw material is used in musical instruments, ship propellers, and electrical contacts. It is a very hard and wear resistant material used for bearings and machine tools.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 High demand from marine and automotive industries.

1.2 Very high corrosion properties.

Market Restraints

2.1 Major rise in cost of raw materials.

2.2 Change of technology in the industries for faster production.

Market segmentation

The Global Bronze Market is segmented on the basis of End use industry, Type and Region.

1. By End Use Industry.

1.1 Marine

1.2 Automotive

1.3 Aerospace & Defense

1.4 Industrial

1.5 Infrastructure & Construction

1.6 Electrical & Electronics

1.7 Others

2. By Type:

2.1 Aluminum Bronze

2.2 Silicon Bronze

2.3 Phosphor Bronze

2.4 Leaded Tin Bronze

2.5 Others.

3. By Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Middle East and Africa

3.5 Latin America

3.6 Rest of World.

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Lebronze Alloys

2. Wieland Metals Inc.

3. LDM B.V.

4. National Bronze & Metals, Inc.

5. Ningbo Boway Alloy Material Co Ltd

6. Diehl Metall Stiftung & Co. Kg

7. KME Germany GmbH & Co Kg.

8. Concast Metal Products Co

9. PMX Industries Inc

10. Ningbo Xingye Shengtai Group Co., Ltd

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Global Bronze Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

