Global Economizer Market Size And Forecast To 2025

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

Global Economizer Market

By Application (Market Size and Projection, Boilers, Power Plants), By Type (Fluid Economizers, Market Size and Projection, Air-Side Economizers), By End Use Industry (Industrial, Commercial), By Region (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle east and Africa, Rest of World)

Market Overview:

The Global Economizer Market was valued at USD 7.70 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 13.57 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.50% from 2017 to 2025.

Economizers perform functions such as pre-heating a fluid and also reduce the energy consumption. In Power plants, they are used as heat exchanger to conserve the heat generated from boilers. They have installed new power plants for the same, as the demand for electricity is growing rapidly. These power plants require boilers, which will in turn drive the growth for the economizer market.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 High demand for renewable energy.

1.2 High use of economizers due to increasing construction activities.

Market Restraints

2.1 High emission of co2 carried out in power plants.

Market segmentation

The Global Economizer Market is segmented on the basis of Application, Type, End Use industry and Region.

1. By Application :

1.1 Market Size and Projection

1.2 Boilers

1.3 Power Plants

1.4 HVAC

1.5 Refrigeration

1.6 Data Centers

2. By Type:

2.1 Fluid Economizers

2.2 Market Size and Projection

2.3 Air-Side Economizers

3. By End Use Industry:

3.1 Industrial

3.2 Commercial

3.3 Market Size and Projection

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Middle East and Africa

4.5 Latin America

4.6 Rest of World.

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Honeywell International Inc.

2. Johnson Controls International PLC

3. Thermax Limited

4. Belimo Holding AG

5. Secespol Sp. Z O.O.

6. Saacke GmbH

7. Schneider Electric Se

8. Alfa Laval AB

9. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.

10. Cleaver-Brooks, Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Global Economizer Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

