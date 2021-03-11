Global Extruders Market Size And Forecast To 2025

Global Extruders Market

By End use industry (Transporation, Consumer Goods, Others), By Type (Twin Screw Extruder, Single Screw Extruder, RAM Extruder), By Region (North America, South America, Asia pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Rest of World)

Market Overview:



The Global Extruders Market was valued at USD 7.72 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 11.85 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.38% from 2017 to 2025.



Due to the increasing population, growing global economy and rising consumer spending have resulted in the increase in demand for goods and vehicles in the emerging economies. This is fueling the growth for the extruders market. Rising demand for metal products, windows and door frames, canopies, bridge decks etc. are also leading to the major growth of the extruders market. This market is targeting the audience from sectors like end use industries, Government bodies, Industry Associations, Investment banks and others.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Rise in automotive industry in Asia Pacific.

1.2 High demand for extruded products in the building industry.

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Major rise in cost of raw materials.

Market segmentation

The Global Extruders Market is segmented on the basis of End use industry, Type and Region.

1. By End Use Industry.

1.1 Transporation

1.2 Building & Construction

1.3 Consumer Goods

1.4 Others

2. By Type:

2.1 Twin Screw Extruder

2.2 Single Screw Extruder

2.3 RAM Extruder

3. By Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Middle East and Africa

3.5 Latin America

3.6 Rest of World.

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.

2. Coperion GmbH

3. NFM

4. Kraussmaffei Group

5. Davis-Standard, LLC

6. Milacron Holdings Corp.

7. The Japan Steel Works, Ltd.

8. Battenfeld-Cincinnati

9. Clextral

10. Leistritz AG

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Global Extruders Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

