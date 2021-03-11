Global Package Boilers Market Size And Forecast To 2025

This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

Global Package Boilers Market

By Design (D-Type Package Boilers, O-Type Package Boiler, A-Type Package Boilers), By Fuel (Oil, Biomass, Gas), By Type (Water-Tube Package Boilers, Fire-Tube Package Boilers, Electric Boilers), By End Use Industry (Food & Beverage, Oil & Gas, Paper & Pulp), By Region (North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Europe, Rest of World)

Market Overview:



The Global Package Boilers Market was valued at USD 8.54 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 12.37 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.20% from 2017 to 2025.



A factory made boiler is called a package boiler that has standard designs. They are used for heating and act as a steam generator for small purposes. Package boilers can be brought as a complete assembly and very easy to install. Package boilers need water pipes, fuel supply, steam pipes and then they can be made easily. They are majorly in demand in the food and beverage industry. They focus on renewable and clean energy sources and reduce NOX emissions.

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Very high demand for package boilers in food and beverage industry.

Market Restraints

2.1 Very strict government rules for meeting emission standards.

Market segmentation

The Global Package Boilers Market is segmented on the basis of Design, Fuel, Type, End Use Industry and Region.

1. By Design:

1.1 D-Type Package Boilers

1.2 O-Type Package Boiler

1.3 A-Type Package Boilers

2. By Fuel:

2.1 Oil

2.2 Biomass

2.3 Gas

2.4 Others.

3. By Type:

3.1 Water-Tube Package Boilers

3.2 Fire-Tube Package Boilers

3.3 Electric Boilers

3.4 Others

4. By End Use Industry:

4.1 Food & Beverage

4.2 Oil & Gas

4.3 Chemical

4.4 Paper & Pulp

4.5 Others

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Middle East and Africa

5.5 Latin America

5.6 Rest of World.

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Cleaver-Brooks, Inc.

2. Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd

3. . Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.

4. Amec Foster Wheeler PLC

5. Thermax Limited

6. Hurst Boiler & Welding Company, Inc

7. Johnston Boiler Company

8. Calderas Powermaster

9. IHI Corporation

10. Forbes Marshall Private Limited

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Global Package Boilers Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

