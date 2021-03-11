Global Behavioral / Mental Health Software Market Size And Forecast To 2025

Market Analysis:



The Behavioral/Mental Health Software Market was valued at USD 981.32 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 3.43 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.4% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Definition:

Mental health software (MHS) is software that enables mental health specialists or psychologists to understand the behavior patterns of patient/s and suggest them personalized treatment plan to deal against stress, anxiety, addiction, depression etc. on their own level. It is capable of retrieving pharmacological, laboratorial and radiological data observations.

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing usage of Bhs

1.2 financial resources from Government

1.3 implementation of MHS (software) in Health Organizations

1.4 Growing demand for psychological help

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Lack of IT specialists in the field

2.2 Data confidentiality issues

Market Segmentation:

The Behavioral/Mental Health software market is segmented on the basis of:

1. The Behavioral/Mental Health software market, by component:

1.1 Support services

1.2 Software

1.2.1 Integrated software

1.2.2 Stand-alone software

2. The Behavioral/Mental Health software market, by Delivery model:

2.1 Subscriptions

2.2 Ownership

3. The Behavioral/Mental Health software market, by Functionality:

3.1 Clinical

3.1.1 Electronic Health Records

3.1.2 Clinical Decision Support

3.1.3 Care Plans/Health Management

3.1.4 E- Prescribing

3.1.5 Telehealth

3.2 Administrative

3.2.1 Patient/Client Scheduling

3.2.2 Document/Image Management

3.2.3 Case Management

3.2.4 Business Management (BI)

3.2.5 Workforce Management

3.3 Financial

3.3.1 Revenue Cycle Management

3.3.2 Managed Care

3.3.3 Accounts Payable/General ledger

3.3.4 Payroll

4. The Behavioral/Mental Health software market, by End User:

4.1 Provider

4.1.1 Community Clinics

4.1.2 Hospitals

4.1.3 Private Clinics

4.2 Payers

4.3 Patients

5. The Behavioral/Mental Health Software market, by Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Cerner

2. Netsmart

3. Mindlinc

4. Nextgen Healthcare

5. Valant

6. Welligent

7. The Echo Group

8. Meditab

9. Kareo

10. Qualifacts

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

________________________________________