Global Digital Pathology Market Size And Forecast To 2025

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

Market Analysis:



Digital Pathology Marketwas valued at USD 383.1 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1,045.41 Million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2016 to 2025.

Market Definition:

Digital pathology is an image-based information environment which is enabled by computer technology that allows for the management of information generated from a digital slide. Digital pathology is enabled in part by virtual microscopy, which is the practice of converting glass slides into digital slides that can be viewed, managed, and analyzed on a computer monitor. With the advent of Whole-Slide Imaging, the field of digital pathology has exploded and is currently regarded as one of the most promising avenues of diagnostic medicine in order to achieve even better, faster and cheaper diagnosis, prognosis and prediction of cancer and other important diseases.Medical centers are investing in the market to reduce the costs associated with drug trials and risks, and to get accurate results.

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing usage of digital pathology

1.2 Increased efforts to enhance lab ethics and quality

1.3 Increased cases of cancer and need in drug developments

1.4 Ease of consultation

1.5 Increased interest of government and market players on technology usage

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High implementation cost

2.2 Lack of IT specified guidelines

Market Segmentation:

Digital Pathology Marketis segmented on the basis of:

1. Digital Pathology Market, byType:

1.1 Human Pathology

1.2 Veterinary Pathology

2. Digital Pathology Market, by end user:

2.1 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

2.2 Academic and Government Research Institutes

2.3 Hospitals

2.4 Others

3. Digital Pathology Market, Application :

3.1 Teleconsultation

3.2 Disease Diagnosis

3.3 Drug Discovery

3.4 Training and education

3.5 Others

4. Digital Pathology Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Leica Biosystems

2. Ventana Medical Systems

3. Hamamatsu Photonics

4. 3DHISTECH

5. Koninklijke Philips

6. Apollo Enterprise Imaging

7. XIFIN

8. Huron Digital Pathology

9. Visiopharm

10. Corista

11. Indica Labs

12. Objective Pathology Services

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Digital Pathology Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

