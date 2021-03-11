Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market Size And Forecast To 2025

Market Analysis:

Patient Engagement Solutions Market was valued at USD 8.12 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 28.55 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Definition:

Patient Engagement refers to the ongoing commute between the medical service providers. All the data regarding the patients latest health reports, medicines, dosage is maintained on a dashboard which is accessible by the patient. This software helps the patient to manage their own healthcare and the consultant to provide suitable solutions.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increased care from government towards patient and personal medication

1.2 Initiatives to shift the risk issues from Medicine producers to Health consultants

1.3 Aged people preference ha increased for such soft wares

1.4 Increased stakeholder investment

1.5 Rising partnerships between stake holders

1.6 Increasing usage of phones in Healthcare and consultancy

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Lack of Health Literacy

2.2 High cost of instalment

2.3 Lack of IT professionals

2.4 Privacy issues related to patient information

Market Segmentation:

Patient Engagement Market is segmented on the basis of:

1. Patient Engagement Market, by component:

1.1 Hardware

1.2 Software

1.3 Services

2. Patient Engagement Market, by delivery mode:

2.1 On premise

2.2Cloud based

3. Patient Engagement Market, by end user:

3.1 Providers

3.2 Patients

3.3 Payers

3.4 Other paid users

4. Patient Engagement Market, by Application:

4.1 Health Management

4.2 Home Health management

4.3 Social and behavioural management

4.4 Financial Health Management

5. Patient Engagement Market, by therapeutic use:

5.1 Chronic Disease

5.1.1 Diabetes

5.1.2 Cardiovascular diseases

5.1.3 Obesity

5.1.4 Other chronic diseases

5.2 Womens Health

5.3 Fitness

5.4 Other Therapeutic Areas

6. Patient Engagement Market, by Geography:

6.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

6.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

6.3 Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

6.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

6.5 Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Mckesson

2. Allscripts

3. IBM

4. Athenahealth

5. Orion Health

6. Cerner

7. Getwellnetwork

8. LincorSolutions

9. Yourcareuniverse

10. Welvu

11. Get Real health

12. Oneview Healthcare

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Patient Engagement Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

