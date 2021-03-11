Global Seed Treatment Fungicides Market Size And Forecast To 2025

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc.

The global Seed Treatment Fungicidesmarket was valued at USD 1.11billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 2.44billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2017 to 2025.



Seed Treatment Fungicidescomprises products and processes aimed at increasing the longevity of seeds. The harmful effects of fungicides can be controlled with this technique. The implementation of sustainable agricultural practices is expected to boost demand for seed treatment fungicide products and processes

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Effective solution to minimize crop loss

1.2 Growing demand for biofuel and feed

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Stringent regulations

2.2 Depressed commodity prices and lower farm incomes

Market Segmentation:

The global Insecticide Seed Treatment market is segmented on the type, application technique, crop type, form and region.

1. By Type:

1.1 Synthetic

1.2 Biological

2. By Application Technique:

2.1 Seed Dressing

2.2 Seed Coating

2.3 Seed Pelleting

3. By Crop Type:

3.1 Grains and Cereals

3.2 Pulses and Oilseeds

3.3 Others

4. By Crop Type:

4.1 Liquid

4.2 Powder

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd.

2. Bayer Cropscience

3. Sumitomo Chemical Company

4. BASF

5. Platform Specialty Products Corporation

6. Syngenta

7. Novozymes A/S

8. EI DuPont De Nemours and Company

9. FMC Corporation

10. Monsanto

11. Nufarm Limited

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Seed Treatment Fungicidesmarketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.?

