Global Continuous Manufacturing Market Size And Forecast To 2025

The global Continuous Manufacturingmarket was valued at USD 307.78million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 939.42millionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2017 to 2025.



Due to economic benefits provided by the continuous manufacturing process, the market is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Cost-Effective solution for Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

1.2 Efficient methodology of continuous process

1.3 Favorable regulatory framework

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Lack of Technical support and professionals

Market Segmentation:

1. By End User:

1.1 Full-Scale Manufacturing Companies

1.1.1 Pharmaceutical Companies

1.1.2 Contract Manufacturing Organizations

1.2 R&D Departments

1.2.1 Contract Research Organizations

1.2.2 Research Institutes

2. By Application:

2.1 End Product Manufacturing

2.1.1 Solid Dosage Manufacturing

2.1.2 Liquid Dosage Manufacturing

2.2 Api Manufacturing

3. By Product:

3.1 Integrated Systems

3.2 Semi-Continuous Systems

3.2.1 Continuous Granulators

3.2.2 Continuous Blenders

3.2.3 Continuous Compressors

3.2.4 Continuous Coaters

3.2.5 Continuous Dryers

3.2.6 Other Semi-Continuous Systems

3.3 Controls

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

2. GEA Group AG

3. Hosokawa Micron Corporation

4. Coperion GmbH

5. Glatt GmbH

6. Korsch AG

7. Munson Machinery Company, Inc.

8. L.B. BohleMaschinen + Verfahren GmbH

9. Bosch Packaging Technology

10. GebrderLdigeMaschinenbau GmbH

11. Baker Perkins Ltd.

12. Scott Equipment Company

13. Sturtevant, Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

