Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients/API Market Size And Forecast To 2025

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.



The global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients/APImarket was valued at USD 157.87billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 271.97billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.23% from 2017 to 2025.



An active ingredient (AI) is the ingredient in a pharmaceutical drug that is biologically active. With increased investments and focus on API and its applications in R&D, the market is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing Prevalence of chronic disorders

1.2 Increase cases of cancer

1.3 Technological advancements in API

1.4 Increasing geriatric population

1.5 Increasing scope of generics

1.6 Expansion of applications of biopharmaceuticals

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Unfavorable Drug pricing poilicies

2.2 Stringent regulations

Market Segmentation:

1. By Therapeutic Application:

1.1 Oncology

1.2 Cardiovascular Disease

1.3 Diabetes

1.4 Central Nervous System and Neurological Disorders

1.5 Endocrinology

1.6 Other Therapeutic Applications

2. By Type of Drug:

2.1 Prescription Drugs

2.2 Over-The-Counter Drugs

2.3 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, By Potency

2.3.1 Low to Moderate Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

2.3.2 Potent to Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

3. By Type of Synthesis:

3.1 Synthetic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

3.1.1 Innovative Synthetic APIs

3.1.2 Generic Synthetic APIs

3.2 Biotech Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

3.2.1 By Type

3.2.1.1 Innovative Biotech APIs

3.2.1.2 Biosimilars

3.2.2 By Product

3.2.2.1 Monoclonal Antibodies

3.2.2.2 Vaccines

3.2.2.3 Hormones and Growth Factors

3.2.2.4 Cytokines

3.2.2.5 Fusion Proteins

3.2.2.6 Therapeutic Enzymes

3.2.2.7 Blood Factors

3.2.3 By Expression System

3.2.3.1 Mammalian Expression Systems

3.2.3.2 Microbial Expression Systems

3.2.3.3 Yeast Expression Systems

3.2.3.4 Plant Expression Systems

3.2.3.5 Insect Expression Systems

4. By Type of manufacturer:

4.1 Captive Manufacturers

4.2 Merchant API Manufacturers

5. By Type:

5.1 Innovative Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

5.2 Generic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

6. By Region:

6.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

6.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

6.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

6.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

6.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Pfizer, Inc.

2. Novartis International AG

3. Sanofi

4. BoehringerIngelheim

5. Bristol-Myers Squibb

6. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

7. ELI Lilly and Company

8. Glaxosmithkline PLC

9. Merck & Co., Inc.

10. Abbvie Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

